Taco Bell in Ishpeming celebrates grand opening
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan’s newest Taco Bell celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting Friday.
The Taco Bell, located in Ishpeming, is the 224th restaurant company-wide, and 7th in the U.P. It opened on September 24th of this year.
The GINCC met with a Border Foods corporate group from Minneapolis for the cutting.
According to the Border Foods’ President, Aaron Engler, the Ishpeming location had the best 30-day opening they have ever seen.
He says Taco Bell has always been widely accepted in the U.P.
“The community here has just been great for us, I mean, people love us up here,” says Engler. “We have great staff, great tenure. It’s just been a great area for us to have restaurants. The community wants us, so the more the merrier.”
Ishpeming’s Taco Bell is open from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. daily.
