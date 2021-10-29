Advertisement

Taco Bell in Ishpeming celebrates grand opening

By Mary Leaf
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan’s newest Taco Bell celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting Friday.

The Taco Bell, located in Ishpeming, is the 224th restaurant company-wide, and 7th in the U.P. It opened on September 24th of this year.

The GINCC met with a Border Foods corporate group from Minneapolis for the cutting.

According to the Border Foods’ President, Aaron Engler, the Ishpeming location had the best 30-day opening they have ever seen.

He says Taco Bell has always been widely accepted in the U.P.

“The community here has just been great for us, I mean, people love us up here,” says Engler. “We have great staff, great tenure. It’s just been a great area for us to have restaurants. The community wants us, so the more the merrier.”

Ishpeming’s Taco Bell is open from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. daily.

