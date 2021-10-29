Sunnier and warm Saturday, but getting showery and gusty come Halloween

High pressure builds over the Upper Peninsula, allowing for a period of clearer skies and warmer temperatures Saturday.

But the high pressure eventually gives way to a Canadian Prairies based system approaching the U.P. late Saturday. Cooler temperatures and lake effect rain showers emerge during Halloween Sunday as the front pushes through the region. A continual surge of cold air following passage of the front brings potential of mixed rain and snow in the NW wind belts next week -- daytime temperatures in highland locations may remain at or near freezing Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the chance of accumulating snow, especially in the higher elevations. Accumulations can potentially exceed 1″ in those highland locations of the U.P.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy in the morning with a chance of light drizzle, then becoming mostly sunny and seasonably warm

>Highs: 50s

Sunday, Halloween: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers along the NW wind belts, plus rain and snow mix in the highlands especially towards the evening; cooling down with breezy northwest winds over 20 mph

>Highs: 40s

Monday, 1st of November: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow in the NW wind belts; seasonably cool

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow in the NW wind belts, plus accumulating snow in the U.P. Highlands; cold

>Highs: 30s

Thursday and Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 40

