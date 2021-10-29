Showers & breezy for Halloween

Light scattered rain showers will slowly end this morning in the western counties. Then, clouds will slowly clear out. Tomorrow will be a nicer day with some sunshine and warmth. However, a front moves through tomorrow night into Sunday. In the wake of it, lake effect rain showers develop along the northwest wind belts for most of Halloween (Sunday). Then, a broad upper-level trough digs in for next week bringing chilly conditions and rain/snow mix from Monday through Wednesday. Minor accumulations of snow are possible in the higher elevations of around 1″.

Today: Morning showers in the west followed by cloudy and breezy conditions

>Highs: Mid 50s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain showers, especially near Lake Superior

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Monday: mOstly cloudy with rain and snow mix

>Highs: Mid 40s

Tuesday: Chilly with mainly lake effect snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s with around 40° near Lake Michigan

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with lake effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Thursday: Clouds decreasing

>Highs: Low 40s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.