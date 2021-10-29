Showers & breezy for Halloween
Light scattered rain showers will slowly end this morning in the western counties. Then, clouds will slowly clear out. Tomorrow will be a nicer day with some sunshine and warmth. However, a front moves through tomorrow night into Sunday. In the wake of it, lake effect rain showers develop along the northwest wind belts for most of Halloween (Sunday). Then, a broad upper-level trough digs in for next week bringing chilly conditions and rain/snow mix from Monday through Wednesday. Minor accumulations of snow are possible in the higher elevations of around 1″.
Today: Morning showers in the west followed by cloudy and breezy conditions
>Highs: Mid 50s
Saturday: Partly cloudy and warmer
>Highs: Mid to upper 50s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain showers, especially near Lake Superior
>Highs: Mid to upper 40s
Monday: mOstly cloudy with rain and snow mix
>Highs: Mid 40s
Tuesday: Chilly with mainly lake effect snow showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 30s with around 40° near Lake Michigan
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with lake effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts
>Highs: Mid to upper 30s
Thursday: Clouds decreasing
>Highs: Low 40s
