Retired Marquette fire captain Jeff Green ends campaigns for the 109th District Michigan House of Representative Seat

Jeff Green
Jeff Green(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A retired Marquette fire captain is ending his campaign for the 109th District Michigan House of Representative Seat.

Captain Jeff Green says that he appreciates the support of so many and is humbled by the response he has received.

But he is stepping aside due to personal reasons.

If you donated to his campaign, a refund will be coming your way.

