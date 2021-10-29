NSH announces Halloween dispo deals

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Specialty Health in Houghton is expecting a large turnout this weekend for Halloween.

Staff have decorated the store, and are dressing up through the weekend.

Customers are encouraged to come in costume to shop for Zombie Saturday and Day of the Dead Sunday.

NSH is running discounts until Sunday, featuring buy one get one free THC drink mixes and prerolls.

Additionally, customers have the opportunity to enter a free raffle for a swag kit on any purchase.

“I love pre-rolls, so I would recommend the preroll deals,” said Penny Milkey, NSH general partner. “They’re easy, they’re convenient, you don’t have to have a lot of knowledge in order to consume it. It doesn’t take a lot of skill, and they’re ready to go.”

NSH reminds recreational cannabis users to be safe this Halloween weekend.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.