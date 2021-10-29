Advertisement

NSH announces Halloween dispo deals

Cannabis dispensaries are expecting an influx of customers this weekend
NSH's major sale items for Halloween weekend.
NSH's major sale items for Halloween weekend.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Specialty Health in Houghton is expecting a large turnout this weekend for Halloween.

Staff have decorated the store, and are dressing up through the weekend.

Customers are encouraged to come in costume to shop for Zombie Saturday and Day of the Dead Sunday.

NSH is running discounts until Sunday, featuring buy one get one free THC drink mixes and prerolls.

Additionally, customers have the opportunity to enter a free raffle for a swag kit on any purchase.

“I love pre-rolls, so I would recommend the preroll deals,” said Penny Milkey, NSH general partner. “They’re easy, they’re convenient, you don’t have to have a lot of knowledge in order to consume it. It doesn’t take a lot of skill, and they’re ready to go.”

NSH reminds recreational cannabis users to be safe this Halloween weekend.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Ashley Hooper (left) and Tanjiala Taylor Parlmer (right)
Two women arrested for methamphetamine in Chippewa County
A firefighter rescues a cat from the fire. (Keweenaw Co. Sheriff's Office)
Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office investigating the cause of a deadly apartment fire in Ahmeek
Photo courtesy: UPHS Marquette
Nurses and techs from UPHS-Marquette holding community rally for fair contract negotiations
Jeff Green
Retired Marquette fire captain Jeff Green ends campaigns for the 109th District Michigan House of Representative Seat
Miners Castle - File Photo
Miners Castle area closed Thursday

Latest News

The Swanson house in Garden Township.
Garden Township couple go all out for Halloween
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post are investigating stolen heavy equipment...
MSP investigating stolen heavy equipment from Gwinn area
Upper Peninsula Audiology, Houghton office.
Audiologist seeking nominations for free hearing aids
The three-building complex features 44-units that are either one or two bedrooms
44-unit apartment complex coming to Florence County