NMU Men’s Basketball gets spirited workout by Bay in exhibition game

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team took the court at the Berry Events Center for the first time since 2020 on Thursday night in an exhibition game against the Bay College Norse. The Wildcats battled for 40 minutes to take the win with a final score of 82-65.

CATS TAKE THE COURT NMU started the game off high tempo in the opening eight minutes, as the Wildcats and the Norse played a back-and-forth game, reaching a score of 17-13 in favor of the ‘Cats. As both teams played strong defensively, the ‘Cats looked to pull ahead during the first 20 minutes of play. The Wildcats pushed the pace in the final five minutes of the half, as they looked to take a strong advantage before halftime. NMU guard Nick Wagner made a picture perfect three-pointer to get the crowd cheering as the ‘Cats took a 49-31 lead at the half. Wagner also netted 10 points in the opening portion of the exhibition game.

BATTLE IN THE SECOND HALF Coming off a strong first half, the Wildcats carried the momentum over into the second as NMU junior Ben Wolf started the team off with a huge block within the first two minutes. Wolf played a strong defensive game as he had pulled down four defensive rebounds by the midpoint of the second half.Creeping into the final stretch of the game, Northern continued to carry the lead, as Nick Wagner drained a big three-pointer to hit the 25 point differential.During the last five minutes of play, NMU held the Norse to two minutes of scoreless play, while the ‘Cats were able to put up another six. The Wildcats finished a strong offensive game with a final score of 82-65 in favor of the ‘Cats.

STAT LEADERS Graduate Transfer Nick Wagner led the team with 20 points in the exhibition. Dylan Kuehl and John Kerr put up 12 points each during the 40 minutes of play. Kerr also added eight rebounds in his nearly 22 minutes of action. A strong defensive game for Sam Schultz as he pulled down six rebounds in his 10:33 on the court.

UP NEXT Next time the ‘Cats take the court will be November 12 and 13 as they travel to Lewis University for two non-conference games. Northern will face the Flyers at 8 p.m. on Friday and McKendree University for a 1 p.m. game on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.