New flood lights installed at veterans memorial atop Pine Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Veterans Memorial atop Pine Mountain shined brighter tonight.

New floodlights were installed at the veteran’s memorial and along with the ski jump. The new LED lights cost nearly $8,000, paid for by donations.

The founder of the veteran’s memorial says the lights will allow visitors to clearly read names carved into the brick. He says the community support of veterans has been overwhelming.

“We’ve been very fortunate. Dickinson County is a wonderful county. This community, the people in our community, it’s really truly amazing. You put out a cry for help, and it happens. It’s really great to be part of this community,” said Dennis Larson, Veteran Memorial Founder Veterans from across the area will visit the memorial tomorrow night to see the lights for the first time.

Larson says the next step is to digitize the memorial on a tablet for visitors to easily find the desired name. He is looking for one boy scout looking to complete an eagle scout project to help him complete the project.

Anyone with an interested boy scout can contact the American Legion post in Iron Mountain at (906) 774-5797 and get connected with Larson.

