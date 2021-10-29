Advertisement

MTU anticipates 41 North Film Fest

Lights, camera, action!
41 North Film Festival begins on Thursday, Nov. 4.
41 North Film Festival begins on Thursday, Nov. 4.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech is anticipating next week’s 41 North Film Festival.

The festival brings in the community to see award-winning films from around the world.

41 North was cancelled last year because of COVID.

But, this year there will be more than 30 films shown at the Rozsa Center.

The fun begins next Thursday and films will be shown until the following Sunday.

Films are mostly indie/documentary and include topics of media technology, environmental concerns and other thought-provoking topics.

“Someone has spent years often researching a subject and trying to present it in all of its complexity,” said 41 North Film Festival Director Erin Smith.

“So, in addition to films that are entertaining, we have a lot of films that take a deep dive into important topics of today,” added Smith.

Check out this link for more information about the 41 North Film Festival.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Ashley Hooper (left) and Tanjiala Taylor Parlmer (right)
Two women arrested for methamphetamine in Chippewa County
A firefighter rescues a cat from the fire. (Keweenaw Co. Sheriff's Office)
Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office investigating the cause of a deadly apartment fire in Ahmeek
Photo courtesy: UPHS Marquette
Nurses and techs from UPHS-Marquette holding community rally for fair contract negotiations
Jeff Green
Retired Marquette fire captain Jeff Green ends campaigns for the 109th District Michigan House of Representative Seat
Miners Castle - File Photo
Miners Castle area closed Thursday

Latest News

Halloween pumpkins
Marquette City Police provides safety tips for Halloween weekend
Vendors inside the Ruth Butler Building
Fall Harvest Craft Show continues Saturday
The Swanson house in Garden Township.
Garden Township couple go all out for Halloween
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post are investigating stolen heavy equipment...
MSP investigating stolen heavy equipment from Gwinn area