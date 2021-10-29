MTU anticipates 41 North Film Fest

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech is anticipating next week’s 41 North Film Festival.

The festival brings in the community to see award-winning films from around the world.

41 North was cancelled last year because of COVID.

But, this year there will be more than 30 films shown at the Rozsa Center.

The fun begins next Thursday and films will be shown until the following Sunday.

Films are mostly indie/documentary and include topics of media technology, environmental concerns and other thought-provoking topics.

“Someone has spent years often researching a subject and trying to present it in all of its complexity,” said 41 North Film Festival Director Erin Smith.

“So, in addition to films that are entertaining, we have a lot of films that take a deep dive into important topics of today,” added Smith.

