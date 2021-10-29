Advertisement

MSP investigating stolen heavy equipment from Gwinn area

The Michigan State Police say it’s believed the equipment was taken sometime between Oct. 15 and Oct. 18.
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post are investigating stolen heavy equipment...
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post are investigating stolen heavy equipment from the Gwinn area. See additional details below.(Michigan State Police)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Negaunee Post are investigating stolen heavy equipment from the Gwinn area.

The items stolen, and detailed below, were located by the M-94 and County Road 545 intersection.

MSP says it is believed the equipment was taken sometime between Oct. 15 and Oct. 18.

If anyone has information regarding this incident or the stolen equipment whereabouts, please contact Tpr. Frank Smith at the Negaunee Post at 906-475-9922.

Below are item details with VIN and serial numbers.

2006 CAT 267B Compact Track Loader – CYC01042

1998 Butler Tag Trailer – 1BUD18207U1007566

Rock Hound 60A Attachment – 489408

