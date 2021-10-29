Michigan Tech employees must be vaccinated starting next semester

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - All Michigan Technological University employees, including student employees, must be vaccinated by January 10, 2022, at the start of the spring semester.

In a post on the university’s website, it states that Michigan Tech employees are are affected by requirements for federal contractors and subcontractors issued by the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force on September 24, 2021.

The requirements say that all employees of institutions with significant federal contracts must either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have an approved exception.

Because Michigan Tech has significant federal contracts, the University must comply with the federal vaccination/exception mandate.

The mandate will go into effect beginning January 10, 2022, at the start of the spring semester.

TV6 has reached out to the University for further information but have not heard back at this time.

Michigan Tech also posted that as of October 22, there were 59 active cases confirmed on campus. Houghton County also has a seven-day average of 17 confirmed cases per day, according to the university.

Due to the increase in cases, both on campus and in the local community, Michigan Tech required masks and face coverings to be worn indoors on campus again beginning Monday, October 25. The SDC and Gates Tennis Center, are exempt and face coverings remain recommended in those buildings.

Michigan Tech highly recommends that students have the following vaccinations before arriving to campus:

COVID-19 vaccine

Meningococcal Quadrivalent (A,C,Y, W-135) - initial dose at 11-12 years of age, booster at 16 years of age

Serogroup B Meningococcal - consider ages 16-23 (2 or 3 doses based on brand given)

Tetanus/ Diphtheria/Pertussis - primary series and booster within the last ten years)

Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) - two doses

Chickenpox (Varicella) - two doses if you have not had the chickenpox

Hepatitis A - 2 doses

Hepatitis B - 3 doses

HPV-Human Papillomavirus (Men and Women) - 3 doses for students 11-26

Influenza (Flu) - Annually Flu Shot clinics are held on campus a few times a year and Flu Shots are provided (insurance will be billed).

Polio - Primary Series completed

