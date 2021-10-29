Advertisement

McDonald’s McRib is back to celebrate its 40th anniversary

McDonald's is bringing back the McRib for a limited time.
McDonald's is bringing back the McRib for a limited time.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McDonald’s popular McRib sandwich is returning to the menu on Monday.

The barbecue sauce-covered boneless pork patty is served with onions and pickles inside of a hoagie-style bun.

It first debuted in Kansas City, Kansas in 1981, making this its 40th anniversary.

McDonald’s says it has received thousands of emails from customers about how much they love the McRib.

The sandwich is only being offered for a limited time at participating locations, officially starting Monday.

But unofficially, some McDonald’s locations have reportedly brought it back early.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Ashley Hooper (left) and Tanjiala Taylor Parlmer (right)
Two women arrested for methamphetamine in Chippewa County
Photo courtesy: UPHS Marquette
Nurses and techs from UPHS-Marquette holding community rally for fair contract negotiations
Miners Castle - File Photo
Miners Castle area closed Thursday
The owner says he hopes for an increase in merchandise sale featuring the logo
Glazed and Confused named best cannabis dispensary in the country based on logos
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

A firefighter rescues a cat from the fire. (Keweenaw Co. Sheriff's Office)
Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office investigating the cause of a deadly apartment fire in Ahmeek
In this Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, photograph, a sign for potential hires stands outside the door...
Wages jump by the most on records dating back 20 years
This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows John Marion Grant....
Oklahoma executes inmate who dies vomiting and convulsing, witnesses say
President Joe Biden participates in a CNN town hall at the Baltimore Center Stage Pearlstone...
Biden’s Vatican meeting with Pope Francis runs into overtime