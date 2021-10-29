Advertisement

Marquette City Police provides safety tips for Halloween weekend

Motorists are advised to keep their eyes on the road, while those roaming around at night are asked to wear bright costumes
Halloween pumpkins
Halloween pumpkins(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Matt Price
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The sight of pumpkins sitting on doorsteps means ghosts and ghouls will soon haunt the streets.

While the Marquette City Police want everyone to have fun, they are also urging safety precautions and preparing for a potential increase in crime.

“We’re going to start seeing more of the vandalism-type crimes, destruction of property, and graffiti,” said Patrolman Nick Calzetta. “With the warm weather and {Halloween} falling on a weekend, that’s my expectation.”

The designated trick-or-treating hours for Marquette are from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m this Sunday. Many youngsters will be going door to door to get candy, and Chief Blake Rieboldt advises those going out at night to be extremely cautious.

“We encourage them to wear bright clothing and just be really aware, especially with masks and vision obstructions,” Rieboldt stated. “Be aware of entering roadways and high traffic areas, and just make sure that they practice safety first.”

Chief Rieboldt says high pedestrian areas like Third Street and W. Washington Street will be heavily patrolled throughout the weekend. He even says those driving in suburban areas should be on high alert.

“There will be a lot of people walking around in costumes, and there will be a lot of people trying to look at those costumes while they’re driving their vehicle,” he said. “It’s just important for them to make sure they concentrate on the task at hand, which is operating their vehicle.”

Kids are recommended to have at least one adult with them while roaming around the neighborhood. And Officer Calzetta has some tips for college students going to bars and parties.

“Go in groups,” said Calzetta. “Go with people that you know. Let somebody know where you’re going and what time you expect to be back. Have a cell phone with you all the time. I don’t think that’s generally a problem nowadays.”

The department wants everyone of all ages to be responsible, and encourages them to have a “spooktacular” time.

