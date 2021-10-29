Lots of frozen pizzas sold at Marquette Meijer during Halloween week

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - When you think about Halloween treats, you probably think about candy and other junk food like chips. But one food that is a top-seller this time of year may surprise you: PIZZA!

According to Meijer in Marquette Township, the store chain is expected to sell over a million frozen pizzas this week. Halloween is the second biggest holiday for frozen pizza sales, just behind the Super Bowl.

Marquette Meijer’s Store Director, John Spaulding, says this week’s top sellers are national brands on sale like DiGiorno’s. Other options include a couple of local brands from Wisconsin, like Luigi’s and Brew Pub.

So why are people flocking to the frozen food aisle on Halloween for this particular item? The answer is simple: convenience.

“You think about children,” Spaulding explained. “They just want to eat, eat, eat candy, and they’re all excited about it. Everybody likes pizza. This is a way for a parent to get some food into their child before the candy frenzy starts.”

Some frozen pizzas sold at Meijer will be on sale until Saturday, with different brands becoming on sale starting on Halloween this Sunday.

