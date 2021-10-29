Advertisement

Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office investigating the cause of a deadly apartment fire in Ahmeek

A firefighter rescues a cat from the fire. (Keweenaw Co. Sheriff's Office)
A firefighter rescues a cat from the fire. (Keweenaw Co. Sheriff's Office)(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AHMEEK, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office, an apartment fire started around 8:11 p.m. on Thursday night in Ahmeek on Senter Street.

Ahmeek Village Fire along with multiple other agencies responded to put out the fire. Deputies found and got two tenants out of the building safely and 3 cats were rescued out of a downstairs apartment. According to the sheriff’s office the apartment building owner, who lived in an apartment upstairs, was found dead inside.

The fire remains under investigation. No names are being released at this time, until the family is notified.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Ashley Hooper (left) and Tanjiala Taylor Parlmer (right)
Two women arrested for methamphetamine in Chippewa County
Photo courtesy: UPHS Marquette
Nurses and techs from UPHS-Marquette holding community rally for fair contract negotiations
Miners Castle - File Photo
Miners Castle area closed Thursday
The owner says he hopes for an increase in merchandise sale featuring the logo
Glazed and Confused named best cannabis dispensary in the country based on logos
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Jeff Green
Retired Marquette fire captain Jeff Green ends campaigns for the 109th District Michigan House of Representative Seat
The lights are motion activated, and are all LED's
New flood lights installed at veterans memorial atop Pine Mountain
The rally lasted from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Harlow Park.
UPHS-Marquette nurses and tech staff rally for fair contract negotiations
Northern Michigan University academic logo. (NMU Graphic)
Northern Michigan University’s Board of Trustees approves 2022 budget