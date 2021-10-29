Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office investigating the cause of a deadly apartment fire in Ahmeek

AHMEEK, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office, an apartment fire started around 8:11 p.m. on Thursday night in Ahmeek on Senter Street.

Ahmeek Village Fire along with multiple other agencies responded to put out the fire. Deputies found and got two tenants out of the building safely and 3 cats were rescued out of a downstairs apartment. According to the sheriff’s office the apartment building owner, who lived in an apartment upstairs, was found dead inside.

The fire remains under investigation. No names are being released at this time, until the family is notified.

