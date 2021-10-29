Garden Township couple go all out for Halloween

GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Driving into Garden, there’s one house with Halloween decorations that stands out among the rest.

“We enjoy doing it. We live right here on the main road; everyone comes in and out on the side of the peninsula drives by our house. So, if it adds a little bit of joy to people during the holidays, that makes it worth it to us,” said James Swanson, who decorates his house every year with his wife.

Swanson says before meeting his wife, he had very minimal decorations but since getting married, the couple goes all out.

“I had a 2-foot tall, already decorated, plug it in the wall Christmas tree and a nativity. That was my decorations for the year, and she said that wasn’t going to do,” said Swanson.

Swanson says he has between 800 and 100 lights on display and adds a little more each year. The front yard even has its own cemetery.

“We buy the headstones cheap, and I just beat them up a little bit, so they don’t blow over in the wind. I have rebar sunk in the ground,” said Swanson.

Swanson says he’s currently working on a new, flying ghost.

“He used to fly back-and-forth on the rope, but it wore out so now I’m making a new one,” said Swanson.

The yard has more than just decorations. The Swansons have sensory props including a fog machine.

“There’s lightning and music and the lights are synchronized to the music,” said Swanson.

Swanson’s favorite is a decoration he built several years ago.

“I built this when my children were really small. My daughter is 30 and my son is 33 now. So, this is been around with us for a long time, so it has some special meaning to me,” said Swanson.

While Swanson is outside, his wife is busy decorating the inside. The couple says they love having the room to decorate and bring smiles to others.

