Fall Harvest Craft Show continues Saturday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The third annual Fall Harvest Craft Show has begun. It’s located in the Ruth Butler Building on the U.P. State Fairgrounds.

The show started Friday afternoon and continues Saturday from ten in the morning until six at night. There are more than 80 vendors this year and 75 door prizes. You must be present to win a door prize.

The entrance fee is $2 for adults and one dollar for seniors. Children ten and under are free.

“It’s a good time. There’s lots of good things to find here, start your Christmas shopping early, and come support your local crafters and vendors. Hope to see you here,” said Tara Bruce, coordinator for the Fall Harvest Craft Show.

Children are welcome to dress up and go trick or treating Saturday all day with the various vendors. This craft show features everything from sweet treats and homemade items to bubble tea and a vendor who will open an oyster for your own pearl.

