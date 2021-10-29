Clouds hanging around Friday, but staying seasonably warm

Mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers tonight from a low pressure system over SW Wisconsin. Steady rainfall mainly over the Western U.P. with amounts over a tenth of an inch possible. Showers diminish to isolated coverage towards Friday afternoon with a partial clearing of clouds, as brief high pressure builds over the region Friday night to Saturday.

The high pressure gives way to a Canadian Prairies based system approaching the U.P. late Saturday. Cooler temperatures and lake effect rain showers emerge during Halloween Sunday as the front pushes through the region. A continual surge of cold air following passage of the front brings potential of mixed rain and snow in the NW wind belts next week -- daytime temperatures in highland locations may remain at or near freezing Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the chance of accumulating snow in the higher elevations.

Friday: Mostly cloudy early with a chance of showers mainly west then diminishing in the afternoon; warm and breezy with north to northeasterly winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 50s

Sunday, Halloween: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers especially along the NW wind belts; cooling down with breezy northwest winds over 20 mph

>Highs: 40s

Monday, 1st of November: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers plus a rain-and-snow mix in the NW wind belts; seasaonbly cool

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow in the NW wind belts, plus accumulating snow in the U.P. Highlands; cold

>Highs: 30s-40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: 30s-40

