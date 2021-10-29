Advertisement

Clouds hanging around Friday, but staying seasonably warm

Chance of a.m. scattered showers mainly west, then diminishing Friday afternoon with temps warming to the 50s and northeast winds gusting over 20 mph at times.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers tonight from a low pressure system over SW Wisconsin. Steady rainfall mainly over the Western U.P. with amounts over a tenth of an inch possible. Showers diminish to isolated coverage towards Friday afternoon with a partial clearing of clouds, as brief high pressure builds over the region Friday night to Saturday.

The high pressure gives way to a Canadian Prairies based system approaching the U.P. late Saturday. Cooler temperatures and lake effect rain showers emerge during Halloween Sunday as the front pushes through the region. A continual surge of cold air following passage of the front brings potential of mixed rain and snow in the NW wind belts next week -- daytime temperatures in highland locations may remain at or near freezing Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the chance of accumulating snow in the higher elevations.

Friday: Mostly cloudy early with a chance of showers mainly west then diminishing in the afternoon; warm and breezy with north to northeasterly winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 50s

Sunday, Halloween: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers especially along the NW wind belts; cooling down with breezy northwest winds over 20 mph

>Highs: 40s

Monday, 1st of November: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers plus a rain-and-snow mix in the NW wind belts; seasaonbly cool

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow in the NW wind belts, plus accumulating snow in the U.P. Highlands; cold

>Highs: 30s-40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: 30s-40

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

