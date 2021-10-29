Advertisement

Chocolay Lions Club plans drive-thru event for annual Halloween party

The event will take place Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Silver Creek Church.
File photo from 2019 Halloween party
File photo from 2019 Halloween party(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - This Sunday, there’s another Halloween event to add to your trick-or-treat route.

The Chocolay Lions Club is planning its annual Halloween party for this weekend. However, it will be a little different this year. It will be a drive-thru event in the Silver Creek Church Parking lot.

Lions Club members will pass out bags of candy to families in their vehicles.

The club President, Pete LaRue, says this will be safer for everyone as the COVID pandemic lingers.

LaRue says they are prepared to hand out 300 bags of candy.

“It’s all about the kids, we can’t ever forget that. Because they won’t either,” says LaRue. “We have people coming to parties when they were kids and now they’re old enough, and bringing their kids. 35 years is a long time, and we really enjoy it.”

The Halloween drive-thru event will take place Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

