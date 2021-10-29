Advertisement

Audiologist seeking nominations for free hearing aids

Do you know someone whose life could benefit from a pair of hearing aids?
Upper Peninsula Audiology, Houghton office.
Upper Peninsula Audiology, Houghton office.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Audiology is seeking nominations for its yearly hearing aid giveaway.

Community members can tell staff who is in need by submitting a nomination.

Nominations will be reviewed by an independent panel of judges and the deadline for submissions is Nov. 19 by 9 p.m.

The audiology office says nominations need to be at least 400 words long.

The review board will select one person from both the Houghton and Iron Mountain offices to receive their free set of hearing aids.

“They’re someone who really contributes to the community, someone who’s very deserving of that,” said Krista Frick, an audiologist at Upper Peninsula Audiology. “Someone who really is noticing that social isolation, and we want to be able to really bring back in and participate in their world.”

You can scan the QR code above, visit Upper Peninsula Audiology’s website or stop in the store in Houghton or Iron Mountain for more information.

