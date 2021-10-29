44-unit apartment complex coming to Florence County

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - One wooded area in Florence County will be transformed into a 44-unit apartment complex over the course of a year. Potential new residents have struggled to find housing in Florence County up to this point.

“We lack rental units. We have 13 percent of rental units in Florence County, versus a 33 percent state average. We are in desperate need of more rental units. These are great because they are market rates, so families can afford them,” said Wendy Gehloff, Florence County Economic Development Director.

The rent is not finalized but could range between $700 and $1,000 a month. Rent includes all utilities except electric, and the room has in-unit laundry, plus cable and internet. Wisconsin-based developer SC Swiderski will oversee the project.

“They design, build, own and manage for the long-term rental units in a lot of small communities. They were the perfect fit for us, they’re great to work with,” Gehloff said.

Three apartment buildings will go up on 10 acres of property across from Chapin Heights Apartments. The project is estimated to cost around $4.5 million. Gehloff says the complex will offer a variety of room options.

“The apartments vary from one room to two bedrooms,” Gehloff said. “There’s different floor plans, ranging from 700 square feet all the way up to 1200 square feet so there’s a lot of different options.”

The county says they could envision the intersection of Chapin Street and Bill Anderson Drive becoming a 4-way intersection.

More information about the project, and how to be added to the waiting list for a unit can be found on SC Swiderski’s website. The project will start when the ground thaws in spring. The landscape will be moved, and hopefully by the fall of 2022, the first of three buildings will be completed.

