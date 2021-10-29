Advertisement

44-unit apartment complex coming to Florence County

The project has been approved by the county, and will break ground in early spring
The three-building complex features 44-units that are either one or two bedrooms
The three-building complex features 44-units that are either one or two bedrooms(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - One wooded area in Florence County will be transformed into a 44-unit apartment complex over the course of a year. Potential new residents have struggled to find housing in Florence County up to this point.

“We lack rental units. We have 13 percent of rental units in Florence County, versus a 33 percent state average. We are in desperate need of more rental units. These are great because they are market rates, so families can afford them,” said Wendy Gehloff, Florence County Economic Development Director.

The rent is not finalized but could range between $700 and $1,000 a month. Rent includes all utilities except electric, and the room has in-unit laundry, plus cable and internet. Wisconsin-based developer SC Swiderski will oversee the project.

“They design, build, own and manage for the long-term rental units in a lot of small communities. They were the perfect fit for us, they’re great to work with,” Gehloff said.

Three apartment buildings will go up on 10 acres of property across from Chapin Heights Apartments. The project is estimated to cost around $4.5 million. Gehloff says the complex will offer a variety of room options.

“The apartments vary from one room to two bedrooms,” Gehloff said. “There’s different floor plans, ranging from 700 square feet all the way up to 1200 square feet so there’s a lot of different options.”

The county says they could envision the intersection of Chapin Street and Bill Anderson Drive becoming a 4-way intersection.

More information about the project, and how to be added to the waiting list for a unit can be found on SC Swiderski’s website. The project will start when the ground thaws in spring. The landscape will be moved, and hopefully by the fall of 2022, the first of three buildings will be completed.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Ashley Hooper (left) and Tanjiala Taylor Parlmer (right)
Two women arrested for methamphetamine in Chippewa County
A firefighter rescues a cat from the fire. (Keweenaw Co. Sheriff's Office)
Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office investigating the cause of a deadly apartment fire in Ahmeek
Photo courtesy: UPHS Marquette
Nurses and techs from UPHS-Marquette holding community rally for fair contract negotiations
Jeff Green
Retired Marquette fire captain Jeff Green ends campaigns for the 109th District Michigan House of Representative Seat
Miners Castle - File Photo
Miners Castle area closed Thursday

Latest News

41 North Film Festival begins on Thursday, Nov. 4.
MTU anticipates 41 North Film Fest
The Swanson house in Garden Township.
Garden Township couple go all out for Halloween
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post are investigating stolen heavy equipment...
MSP investigating stolen heavy equipment from Gwinn area
Upper Peninsula Audiology, Houghton office.
Audiologist seeking nominations for free hearing aids