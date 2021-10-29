2 Sault Ste. Marie residents arrested on drug charges

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people have been arrested in Chippewa County following a drug transportation investigation in the eastern U.P. and lower peninsula.

TRIDENT detectives have been investigating suspects who have been transporting loads of narcotics from lower Michigan to the Sault Ste. Marie area and have arrested two Sault Ste. Marie residents.

33-year-old Matthew Sauro and 29-year-old Jessica Rye are each charged with:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine

Possession with intent to Deliver Heroin

Possession with intent to Deliver Cocaine

Possession of Fentanyl

Conspiracy to Deliver all the narcotics listed

Sauro was also charged with reckless driving and driving without a license. He also admitted to having suboxone on him. Rye also had a local warrant out for her arrest.

In the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 27, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office was working with TRIDENT detectives to make a traffic stop on a northbound vehicle on I-75 near the county line.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle immediately sped up, drastically swerved back and forth in both lanes and onto the shoulder of the highway, before stopped after about a mile and a half.

Sauro was driving and Rye was the only other person in the vehicle.

During the stop, a small packet of heroin was given to detectives by the passenger. Detectives also received information that a large amount of narcotics were thrown from the vehicle just prior to the stop.

A search of the area resulted in the seizure of a large amount of Methamphetamines, Crack Cocaine, Heroin, and Fentanyl.

Several search warrants were also conducted during this investigation which lead to additional narcotics and evidence.

Both suspects were arraigned in the 91st District Court.

The sheriff’s office reminds the public that both suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

They are both set to appear in court again on Nov. 8th at 9:45 a.m.

If you have any information on drugs or other crime, and would like to remain anonymous, go to the free Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office app and click on the submit-a-tip icon. There you can leave the information and include photographs.

