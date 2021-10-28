War Memorial Hospital signs agreement to join MidMichigan Health

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) -War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie and the University of Michigan Health System, MidMichigan Health, have signed an agreement that would make War Memorial the eighth Medical Center in the MidMichigan Health system, according to a press release from MidMichigan Thursday.

War Memorial and MidMichigan leadership expect the affiliation to be completed in early 2022.

“This is a very exciting time for our organization. We are pleased to have reached this portion of the agreement and look forward to completing the final steps to become part of the MidMichigan Health family,” said David Jahn, FACHE, president and CEO, War Memorial Hospital. “MidMichigan is well-respected and shares our commitment to our community, employees, health care providers and volunteers. This partnership will allow us to continue our growth and offer greater services and advanced care for our patients.”

In April 2021, the War Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees gave approval to move into a nonbinding letter of intent with MidMichigan following months of evaluating proposals from various health systems. A letter of intent was signed and an extensive due-diligence process was recently completed.

“It has been a joy to work with David, the board and the leaders of War Memorial, throughout this journey and to this stage of a definitive agreement. They share the same focus of keeping the patient the center of all that we do,” said Diane Postler-Slattery, Ph.D., FACHE, president and CEO, MidMichigan Health. “We believe coming together will make our organizations stronger. More importantly, the communities we serve will benefit from our collaboration with enhanced services and the delivery of trusted, reliable and high-quality health care.”

Jahn said that the agreement is a step in the right direction for providing additional medical services to the community.

“This agreement continues the positive progress that we have made at War Memorial Hospital,” he said. “Our affiliation with MidMichigan will provide even more opportunities for our hospital to grow and provide additional services to our community. We are looking towards a bright future ahead.”

War Memorial Hospital is a non-profit independent hospital.. The 49-bed hospital employs over 900 people and serves the Eastern Upper Peninsula by providing complete medical care including diagnostic services, emergency services, urgent care, orthopedics, rehabilitation, obstetrics, family medicine and many specialty services.

War Memorial has a Long Term Care facility attached to the main campus of the hospital and a standalone Behavioral Health Center in nearby Kincheloe, Michigan. War Memorial also many outpatient offices across the Eastern Upper Peninsula including lab, primary care and rehabilitation services.

