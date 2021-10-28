Tracey Tippett named 2021 Michigan Veteran of the Year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marine Tracey Tippett of Lake Superior Detachment 764 has been selected by the Michigan Commanders Group as the “2021 Michigan Veteran of the Year”. She is the second female to receive this award.

On October 2, 2021, Tracey was also selected as the first female Marquette County Veteran of the Year.

She currently serves on the Department of Michigan Marine Corps League Board of Trustees as the Upper Peninsula Zone Vice Commandant and as the Department Adjutant.

She is also the Marquette County Toys for Tots Coordinator, serves as Secretary of Marquette County Veterans Alliance and a Board Trustee with the Alliance. She is active in American Legion Post 114 and is the Lake Superior Detachment 764 Jr. Vice Commandant and Pound 174 Dog Robber.

