Teal Lake Senior Living Community inviting trick-or-treaters to visit outside Friday

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents at the Teal Lake Senior Living Community are inviting trick-or-treaters to visit Friday afternoon. While the residents are having their Halloween party inside trick-or-treaters can come and show off their costumes and get candy outside.

The community only permits window visits for guests at this time per COVID-19 safety regulations. The activities director says all the residents are very excited about the party and seeing the costumes and kids.

“For the last couple years since COVID-19 started it’s been kind of hard to get back to the normal routines so having a party with trick-or-treaters outside feels like everything is just like it’s supposed to be because, while this is the new normal it’s still kind of rough on our residents so having the outdoor trick-or-treating is just fun,” said Jennifer Tavernier, Activities Director for the Teal Lake Senior Living Community.

Outside trick-or-treating is from 3-5 p.m. Friday at the Teal Lake Senior Living Community. Signs will be up directing visitors where to go.

