Advertisement

Teal Lake Senior Living Community inviting trick-or-treaters to visit outside Friday

Guests trick-or-treated out in the open-spaced front deck facing Teal Lake; window visits still...
Guests trick-or-treated out in the open-spaced front deck facing Teal Lake; window visits still only permitted per COVID safety regulations.(Noel Navarro)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents at the Teal Lake Senior Living Community are inviting trick-or-treaters to visit Friday afternoon. While the residents are having their Halloween party inside trick-or-treaters can come and show off their costumes and get candy outside.

The community only permits window visits for guests at this time per COVID-19 safety regulations. The activities director says all the residents are very excited about the party and seeing the costumes and kids.

“For the last couple years since COVID-19 started it’s been kind of hard to get back to the normal routines so having a party with trick-or-treaters outside feels like everything is just like it’s supposed to be because, while this is the new normal it’s still kind of rough on our residents so having the outdoor trick-or-treating is just fun,” said Jennifer Tavernier, Activities Director for the Teal Lake Senior Living Community.

Outside trick-or-treating is from 3-5 p.m. Friday at the Teal Lake Senior Living Community. Signs will be up directing visitors where to go.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Ashley Hooper (left) and Tanjiala Taylor Parlmer (right)
Two women arrested for methamphetamine in Chippewa County
Miners Castle - File Photo
Miners Castle area closed Thursday
Fire damage to apartment building in Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain Fire Department investigating overnight apartment building fire
Outer shell of the Shiras Steam Plant in Marquette
Marquette BLP Shiras Plant demolition update
Mugshot of Zane Bukowski provided by the Delta County Sheriff's Department
Escanaba man charged for making threat against Escanaba Area Schools

Latest News

Marquette community members kicked off National Hospice and Palliative Care Month with Bells...
Annual Hospice Bells event coming November 1 in Marquette
File Photo: Tracey Tippett recognized as 2021 Marquette County Veteran of the Year
Tracey Tippett named 2021 Michigan Veteran of the Year
City of Marquette Brownfield Redevelopment Authority monthly meeting held in April 2021
Marquette County successful in securing EPA Brownfield Assessment Grant funding for a second time
Michigan DNR acknowledges ‘Bat Week’ during the last week of October
Michigan DNR acknowledges ‘Bat Week’ during last week of October