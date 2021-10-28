Advertisement

Quincy Smelter haunted for Halloween

A haunting in Hancock, smelter style
The smelting grounds are looking pretty spooky.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech students, Keweenaw National Historic Park advisors and Quincy Mine workers are getting the Quincy Smelting Works in a spooky mode for this weekend.

There will be “Haunted Smelter Tours” on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night from 7-11 p.m.

“We’re trying to do something different to mix up for the students and the guests,” said Quincy Mine Hoist Association Manager Tom Wright. “And, to try to bring more exposure to what is probably the world’s only extant smelter in this vintage.”

Wright says that MTU Visual and Performing Arts Students like Illeana Barragan get school credits for their work.

“This year it’s kind of this like ‘mad gas’ theme type thing,” said Barragan. “So you know, gas making people crazy, zombies, stuff like that... it should be pretty fun.”

Keweenaw National Historical Park Advisory Commission Executive Director Sean Gohman says he’s excited for guests to explore the smelter’s historic ruins.

“Actors, ghouls, zombies, helping to guide you through all of these spaces,” said Gohman. “It’s all historic industrial spaces, this place was built in 1898.”

Wright says the Haunted Smelter Tour is spooky, but not too scary for your little ones.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

You’ll be provided a hardhat and you might want to bring a coat – it will be chilly.

Wright also recommends that everyone wear comfortable, close-toed shoes to keep their feet warm and safe on their tour.

