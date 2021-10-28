Advertisement

Marquette DDA hosting downtown trick-or-treating

Trick-or-treaters are seen in downtown Marquette (WLUC Photo)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority is hosting trick-or-treating this year. This Sunday, Halloween, kids and their families can visit downtown businesses for some trick-or-treating.

Participating businesses will have a sign in their windows. They’ll be passing out candy to those that want it. For the DDA, this is a sign of some normalcy returning to downtown.

“It does feel good to start to move back towards normal, it’s great to see a lot more businesses opening up fully and more and more places are able to fully staff so the whole family is invited to come down, dress the kids up and come visit the downtown businesses,” said Tara Laase-McKinney, the DDA’s event coordinator.

Marquette police say trick-or-treating hours are from 4-7 p.m. Sunday. They encourage parents to accompany children as they head out. They’re also advising drivers to be extra cautious this Halloween.

