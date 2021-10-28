Marquette County successful in securing EPA Brownfield Assessment Grant funding for a second time

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County was successful in securing a $300,000 U.S. EPA Brownfield Community-wide Assessment Grant to assess abandoned and contaminated properties throughout the county, according to a press release Thursday.

The funding, which became available on October 1st, was awarded through the U.S. EPA’s Brownfields Program.

“Marquette County is pleased to be the recipient of its second U.S. EPA Assessment Grant. These grants have played a significant role in supporting numerous commercial and industrial projects across the county,” said Paul Arsenault, Chair of the Marquette County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority (MCBRA).

This grant will provide the resources for not only environmental assessments, but also for cleanup planning and community outreach activities. These are very competitive grant funds; in Michigan, only four communities received these federal funds in 2021. In total, $66.5 million was awarded to 154 communities and organizations across the country.

The MCBRA was fortunate to receive a $400,000 U.S. EPA Brownfield Assessment Grant in 2013. With these funds, they completed 18 Phase I Environmental Site Assessments (ESAs) and 21 Phase II ESAs in Ishpeming, Gwinn, Negaunee and Marquette, resulting in approximately 315 new or retained jobs and over $40 million in investment.

“These grant funds genuinely act as a catalyst providing the initial funding needed to conduct due diligence or evaluate site conditions on a potentially contaminated, blighted, or vacant site,” said Anne Giroux, Director of the MCBRA. ”The MCBRA is uniquely positioned to collaborate with developers and communities to help offset the extra costs associated with brownfield sites.”

Through a competitive process, the MCBRA has named Envirologic Technologies, Inc., an experienced environmental services and consulting firm, to manage this grant.

“Envirologic is pleased to continue our relationship with Marquette County,” said Jeff Hawkins, CEO. “We have been part of the county’s economic development successes since 2011. These U.S. EPA funds are an important tool in supporting community development as well as business development at eligible properties throughout the county.”

Applications for project funding are received by the MCBRA on an ongoing basis and can be obtained from the Authority’s website at brownfield.mqtco.org.

