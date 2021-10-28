Marquette County sporting goods stores facing winter gear shortages

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Supply chain issues and shipping delays have been impacting stores selling winter sports gear, including some places in Marquette County.

For Wilderness Sports in Ishpeming, it has been a busy fall. Although products have been coming in on a steady basis, owner Ray Sundquist says there is a snag.

“We never know when it’s going to show up,” said Sundquist. “In the past, we could give people a definite answer on when our product would be here. {We} can’t do that anymore.”

With winter on the way, customers are looking for sports gear, such as ammunition for deer hunting season. Because of issues with the supply chain, Sundquist says there are delayed arrivals of common calibers.

He also says snowshoes were ordered in February, but have also not arrived yet. Luckily, he has been able to sell another brand that he received within a couple of days.

“They are manufactured in Minnesota,” Sundquist explained, “so it’s a big difference getting them locally made in the U.S. as compared to overseas.”

At Down Wind Sports in Marquette, co-owner Todd King says business has also been booming. Similarly, though, he has no snowshoes or some backcountry skis in stock.

“Those are the two things that people are seeking out that we just don’t have right now,” King explained. “We are actually selling stuff ahead of time, so people are actually putting their deposits down on product that will be coming in.”

Even though King admits there will be delays of reorders for other products in the coming months, he says there are no major shortages. In fact, the store is selling lots of winter and non-winter gear.

“It’s actually really cool to see people coming back in and actually shopping, asking questions, and finding items that they wouldn’t normally be looking for,” King stated.

Both stores advise their customers to start searching for products or find alternatives now, and to get out early before winter and the holiday season begin.

