Marquette City Commission updated on brownfield projects during work session

A view of Marquette from above Lower Harbor, facing the city.
A view of Marquette from above Lower Harbor, facing the city.(MEDC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission getting an update on the cities brownfield projects. During a work session Thursday night, the Commission saw a presentation from Assistant City Manager Sean Hobbins detailing how brownfields work and current projects.

Hobbins said the city has about 8 brownfield projects with potential for more in discussions. Because of Marquette’s industrial past, the entire city qualifies as a brownfield.

“We just hope for a good educational session, we want everyone to walk away with a clear understanding of exactly what brownfield funding is because it can be complicated, but we want to layout what it is, what exactly is going on in the city and what we’re expecting for the future,” Hobbins said.

As it was a work session the City Commission took no action.

