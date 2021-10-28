Lead ammo poisons birds of prey

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Lead ammunition may be killing more than the deer of game they strike.

Birds of prey, particularly bald eagles are also biting these toxic bullets.

“Animals, because of the feeding habits they feed off of carrion, which is dead animals,” said Beth Maata, the UP’s only certified raptor, or bird of prey rehabilitator.

“Deer carcasses or gut piles, fish and waterfowl mainly. So, all three of those can be sources of lead,” said Maata.

One ingested by a raptor lead can cause loss of balance, difficulty breathing and eventually lead to death if left untreated.

Treatment can also be very painful for birds.

“Although you may try to clean the wound channel out and stuff, lead ammunition fragments into hundreds of little pieces,” added Maata.

Northwoods Sporting Goods Owner Richard Freeman weighs in.

“A con is also, trying to get lead-free ammo right now is extremely difficult,” said Freeman.

He says many products still contain lead.

Although, there are reliable alternative materials hunters can use like copper or synthetics.

“Copper-coated lead, it also may not break open and expose that lead to the environment when you shoot the bullet,” said Freeman. “So, the copper may stay intact. And also, it gives less damage to your firearm and essentially less damage to the environment.”

For those willing to make the switch and protect raptors, Northwoods Sporting Goods in Hancock has the products and knowledge to help you start.

“If you want to be extremely environment friendly, get a copper, or a dual synthetic or steel bullet and lead-free primers,” concluded Freeman.

