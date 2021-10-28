Great Lakes Recovery Center partners with West End Health Foundation to raffle homemade wooden kayak

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Recovery Center invites U.P. residents to enter in a drawing to win a homemade wooden kayak.

The GLRC is partnering with the West End Health Foundation to raffle the Pygmy Pinguino 150 Pro kayak, which was crafted and donated by a board member. It is worth nearly $2,000, and comes with accessories including life jackets, an oar, and a padded seat.

A $10 dollar raffle ticket can be purchased at any GLRC outpatient office in the U.P. or the West End Health Foundation office in Ishpeming to enter the drawing.

The GLRC Foundation Coordinator, Amy Poirier, says a raffle was the best way to give everyone a chance to win.

“We wanted to give a lot of people the opportunity to be able to win the kayak,” says Poirier. “We thought of doing a silent auction, but a raffle gives a lot more people the opportunity to take part. And it’s such a beautiful piece.”

The drawing will take place during the GLRC Board meeting on December 9th. The winner does not need to be present to win but needs to be able to haul the kayak.

Money from the raffle will go to the Great Lakes Recovery Center.

