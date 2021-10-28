Gladstone business owner denied liquor license

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gladstone man is closing part of his business because he says he was sold an illegal liquor license.

Tracy Thompson bought the OC Club and the Irish Oaks Golf Course and liquor license last December.

“What included in the purchase was the Irish Oaks Bar and Restaurant and a 100-year lease with the City of Gladstone for the Irish Oaks Golf Course,” said Thompson.

Thompson says he originally bought the license and then found out it was under a different business name and when Thompson tried to get his own license, it was denied.

“I was honest with my application. I mentioned the two drunk drivings that I had in my life. One in ‘95 and one in 2014,” said Thompson.

Thompson appealed the denial and that’s when he says a Delta County judge told him the liquor license hasn’t been valid since 2014. The business name on the liquor license was “Lake Bluff Retirement Village.”

Thompson said the original owner changed the business name on the license to JDLS Group Inc. in 2019 when the retirement village was sold to another company.

“The owner wasn’t even on the liquor license and therefore gave him a citation saying he wasn’t supposed to sell liquor,” said Thompson.

Without his own liquor license and money from alcohol sales, Thompson says he’s forced to close the golf course.

“I just felt that this was unfair for all the money that I put in here,” said Thompson.

For now, Thompson is offering the restaurant’s full menu and a new buffet. He plans to sell non-alcoholic beer and mocktails which he has to buy from box stores because he can’t buy from distributors without a liquor license.

TV6 messaged the OC Club’s original owner but they’ve not responded to our request for comment. TV6 also emailed the Michigan Liquor Control Commission and they said they won’t be able to get back to us by the end of day Thursday.

TV6 will continue to keep you updated as new information is received..

