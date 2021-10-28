Dickinson County thrift store looks to help those in need

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County thrift store sells clothes for a dollar or less. It’s for adults and children in need. As colder weather nears, having affordable warm clothing is more important than ever. Demin Heart in downtown Iron Mountain opened a year ago to support the community.

“When I opened I thought, just through the wonderful support I’ve had through donations from our community, they’ve been incredibly generous, I’ve been able to keep everything low cost,” said Melissa Stabbe, Denim Heart Owner.

Stabbe says the community donated everything here. All adult clothes are $1, and children’s clothes are $0.50. Stabbe says if the prices are just too high, you are still welcome to shop.

“If they are not budget-friendly, anyone is welcome to come in here and shop for free,” Stabbe said. “All you have to do to free shop is let the cashier know when you arrive. There are no questions asked.”

The owner says there are no qualifications to shop for free. She says this option makes a difference in peoples’ lives.

“The people that have taken advantage of that so far have been so incredibly thankful that we’re here to do that,” Stabbe said. “In terms of winter coats, those are absolutely included in free shopping. Anything in the store is included.”

Stabbe says the community support and number of donations have been heartwarming. Demin Heart celebrated one-year last week, and Stabbe hopes to celebrate many more.

“I would love to grow as a business. Bigger spaces, more shopping for our community, and then also have some kind of job skills training,” Stabbe said.

Stabbe has a background in social work and says she hopes to train adults and adults with disabilities looking for work. The store in Franklin Square Plaza on South Stephenson Avenue is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

