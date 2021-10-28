Dickinson County bar prepares for Michigan-Michigan State football game

QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - College football features several exciting games, but the one we all care about is of course Michigan-Michigan State. Big 10 Sports Bar in Quinnesec says they are expecting a large crowd for the game.

The owner says the area is mostly Michigan football fans. Though, because Tom Izzo is from Iron Mountain, Michigan State is more popular during basketball season. The owner says to celebrate the game, new specials will be added.

“Hopefully we’ll do a blue drink special and a green drink special for Michigan State. We’re trying and hoping that we can do our rib special. It’s coming back now because we couldn’t get it because of the pandemic and of all the shortages in the food,” said Bruce St. Arnold, Big 10 Sports Bar Owner.

Kickoff is at 11 a.m. CT Saturday, and the bar opens at 10:30 a.m. CT.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.