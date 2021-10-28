Advertisement

A damp day with showers for some

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Patchy drizzle and fog will continue during the morning for the north sections. Otherwise, scattered showers will move in for the western counties by this afternoon through tomorrow morning. This occurs ahead of a weak trough. An upper-level trough will develop and broaden over the Great Lakes on Sunday through next week. This will lead to lake effect rain showers on Halloween followed by rain/snow mix next week.

Today: Cloudy with morning patchy drizzle. Then, scattered showers in the west

>Highs: Low 50s west, upper 50s east

Friday: Morning showers in the west followed by slow clearing

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 50s

Halloween: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Monday: Showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Tuesday: Chilly with rain/snow mix throughout the day

>Highs: 30s west, low 40s east

Wednesday: Lake effect snow showers along northwest wind belts and chilly

>Highs: Mainly 30s

