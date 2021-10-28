Contrast Coffee celebrates 4 years in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular coffee shop in Marquette celebrated its 4th birthday on Thursday.

Contrast Coffee opened on 3rd Street during October of 2017. Since then, the shop has evolved from coffee and muffins, to also offering crepes and paninis.

As part of Thursday’s celebration, a cupcake latte was on the menu and many items were up for raffle. 231 West also donated macaroons for customers to enjoy.

Contrasts’ Marketing Director, Grant Daignault, says community support has helped their coffee get on grocery store shelves around the U.P.

He says the most enjoyable part has been meeting all the customers.

“The main highlight is just how well received this company has been,” says Daignault. “People just love it here. We get college students, high school students, pretty much people of all ages. The coolest part about it is meeting all the people in our community.”

Daignault says customers can look forward to their winter menu items coming out on Black Friday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.