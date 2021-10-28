Advertisement

Contrast Coffee celebrates 4 years in Marquette

As part of the celebration, a cupcake latte was on the menu
Contrast Coffee in Marquette
Contrast Coffee in Marquette(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular coffee shop in Marquette celebrated its 4th birthday on Thursday.

Contrast Coffee opened on 3rd Street during October of 2017. Since then, the shop has evolved from coffee and muffins, to also offering crepes and paninis.

As part of Thursday’s celebration, a cupcake latte was on the menu and many items were up for raffle. 231 West also donated macaroons for customers to enjoy.

Contrasts’ Marketing Director, Grant Daignault, says community support has helped their coffee get on grocery store shelves around the U.P.

He says the most enjoyable part has been meeting all the customers.

“The main highlight is just how well received this company has been,” says Daignault. “People just love it here. We get college students, high school students, pretty much people of all ages. The coolest part about it is meeting all the people in our community.”

Daignault says customers can look forward to their winter menu items coming out on Black Friday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Ashley Hooper (left) and Tanjiala Taylor Parlmer (right)
Two women arrested for methamphetamine in Chippewa County
Miners Castle - File Photo
Miners Castle area closed Thursday
Fire damage to apartment building in Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain Fire Department investigating overnight apartment building fire
Outer shell of the Shiras Steam Plant in Marquette
Marquette BLP Shiras Plant demolition update
Photo courtesy: UPHS Marquette
Nurses and techs from UPHS-Marquette holding community rally for fair contract negotiations

Latest News

Fun fact from Beth Maata - bald eagles don't get a white head until about five years of age.
Lead ammo poisons birds of prey
War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie is joining the MidMichigan Health network.
War Memorial Hospital signs agreement to join MidMichigan Health
Marquette community members kicked off National Hospice and Palliative Care Month with Bells...
Annual Hospice Bells event coming November 1 in Marquette
File Photo: Tracey Tippett recognized as 2021 Marquette County Veteran of the Year
Tracey Tippett named 2021 Michigan Veteran of the Year