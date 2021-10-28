City of Ishpeming, Negaunee face off in their Fight to Fill the Blood Bank

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Two cities are about to enter a fight to fill the blood bank.

Negaunee and Ishpeming have teamed up for a competition to see which city’s residents can donate more blood. The city with the most pints donated will receive the honorary Blood drive trophy.

According to Ishpeming city manager Craig Cugini, the UP Regional Blood Center is critically low on blood.

“We invite everybody to come out, give the gift of life,” Negaunee city manager Nate Heffron, said.

“We need the blood for our area, we don’t want to be waiting around at the last second when you need blood and there is no blood.”

Blood donations will take place in Ishpeming Friday, November 5 at the recently renovated Ishpeming Senior Center. In Negaunee, they’ll take place November 10 at the Negaunee High School.

