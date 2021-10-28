Advertisement

Celebrate! It’s National Chocolate Day

Research suggests chocolate can lower blood pressure when eaten in moderation.
Research suggests chocolate can lower blood pressure when eaten in moderation.(szsharonsz // Canva)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Get ready to celebrate all things chocolate! As if you needed an excuse, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day.

Chocolate is made from roasted and ground cacao pods that can be liquid, solid or paste. The pods can stand on their own or act as a flavoring agent.

According to history.com, mankind’s love of chocolate stretches back more than five millennia.

You can enjoy the day by having some chocolate chip cookies, candy or you could relish a chocolate dessert.

Research suggests chocolate can lower blood pressure when eaten in moderation.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Ashley Hooper (left) and Tanjiala Taylor Parlmer (right)
Two women arrested for methamphetamine in Chippewa County
Miners Castle - File Photo
Miners Castle area closed Thursday
Fire damage to apartment building in Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain Fire Department investigating overnight apartment building fire
Mugshot of Zane Bukowski provided by the Delta County Sheriff's Department
Escanaba man charged for making threat against Escanaba Area Schools
Outer shell of the Shiras Steam Plant in Marquette
Marquette BLP Shiras Plant demolition update

Latest News

Environmentalists continue push for aggressive climate investment
Environmentalists continue push for aggressive climate investment
FILE - Ariel Jones, a United Parcel Service human resources intern, hands an applicant an...
US economy slowed to a 2% rate last quarter in face of COVID
FILE - In this Friday, May 19, 2017 file photo, Julian Assange greets supporters outside the...
Assange lawyer dismisses US promises over extradition
FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Biden at Capitol to pitch $1.75T agenda, unite Democrats
A pedestrian walks during a heavy downpour of rain over the Williamsburg bridge, Tuesday, Oct....
Outages persist after nor’easter batters New England