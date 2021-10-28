Advertisement

Captain Larkin caps overtime win over Washington

Fabbri goal forced extra session
(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, DC (WLUC) - Robby Fabbri tied it early in the third period, captain Dylan Larkin scored in overtime and the Detroit Red Wings came back to beat the Washington Capitals 3-2. Larkin beat Vitek Vanecek 1:37 into OT. Adam Erne started the comeback with a goal in the second, and Thomas Greiss made 26 saves for the Red Wings. Alex Ovechkin scored his eighth goal of the season and Evgeny Kuznetsov his fifth to stake Washington to a 2-0 lead. Ovechkin’s goal was the 738th of his career, putting him three back of Brett Hull for fourth on the NHL career list.

