Annual Hospice Bells event coming November 1 in Marquette

Marquette community members kicked off National Hospice and Palliative Care Month with Bells...
Marquette community members kicked off National Hospice and Palliative Care Month with Bells for Hospice. (WLUC Photo)(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - National Hospice Month is coming in November. To kick off the month U.P. Home Health and Hospice and Lake Superior Life Care and Hospice are teaming up November 1 for the annual Bells for Hospice event.

It’s held at the Marquette Commons. This event is held to honor people who have died in hospice. For those who work in the hospice field they also hope to educate the public during the event.

“It’s an important awareness event that we like to get together to do so we can educate the community on what hospice means, when is the right time to use it and then to honor everybody who has undertaken the services over the last 12 months,” said Kori Tossova from U.P. Home Health and Hospice.

Hospice Bells begins at 11:30 the morning of November 1 at the Marquette Commons. Fellowship and lunch will be provided after the event.

