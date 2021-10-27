A warmer pattern sets up today

While it’s crisp this morning, warmer conditions develop today as an upper-level ridge moves through. This will lead to highs topping off in the mid-50s for parts of the U.P. today through Saturday. Another front moves through this weekend with a broad trough, which will then usher in colder air for next week including some mixed precip at times.

Today: Sun mixed with clouds and warmer

>Highs: Mid 50s west, low 50s east

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the western half

>Highs: Around 50° west, mid-50s east

Friday: Morning light showers followed by clouds slowly decreasing

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Halloween: Cloudy with lake effect rain showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Upper 40s west, low 50s east

Monday: Cloudy and more seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Tuesday: Rain/snow mix across the north

>Highs: Upper 30s west, low 40s east

