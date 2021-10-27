Advertisement

A warmer pattern sets up today

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

While it’s crisp this morning, warmer conditions develop today as an upper-level ridge moves through. This will lead to highs topping off in the mid-50s for parts of the U.P. today through Saturday. Another front moves through this weekend with a broad trough, which will then usher in colder air for next week including some mixed precip at times.

Today: Sun mixed with clouds and warmer

>Highs: Mid 50s west, low 50s east

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the western half

>Highs: Around 50° west, mid-50s east

Friday: Morning light showers followed by clouds slowly decreasing

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Halloween: Cloudy with lake effect rain showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Upper 40s west, low 50s east

Monday: Cloudy and more seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Tuesday: Rain/snow mix across the north

>Highs: Upper 30s west, low 40s east

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Zane Bukowski provided by the Delta County Sheriff's Department
Escanaba man charged for making threat against Escanaba Area Schools
Marijuana.
Marquette City Commission approves marijuana event policy
Engineered Machined Products (EMP) sign outside Escanaba location with Concentric AB logo above.
Engineered Machined Products in Escanaba to be acquired by Swedish company
Marquette County Health Department logo, with shot/vaccine and bandage graphics.
Marquette County Health Department to offer Moderna booster clinics
The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society recently discovered three 1800s-era shipwrecks in...
Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society discovers 3 shipwrecks near Grand Marais, Mich.

Latest News

Wednesday a.m. temps as low as the 20s then warming up to above-seasonal highs in the 50s --...
Shivering start to Wednesday but then warming up to comfortable temperatures
nice
A warm up is on the way
The cool trend continues in the U.P. Tuesday, but the lingering drizzle and clouds diminish...
Chilly, cloudy and drizzly in some areas of the U.P. Tuesday morning, then skies gradually clear
some showers
Seasonal conditions before warm up