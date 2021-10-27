Advertisement

UPHS-Marquette physician lets you know where to go for care

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Oct. 27, 2021
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dr. Fritz Hoenke, a physician with UPHS-Marquette, says whenever you have an emergency, you should be going to the ER. But if you are uncertain, you can always call your doctor to ask where you should go.

Dr. Hoenke said different clinics are doing different things to accommodate urgent care appointments, as well as telehealth appointments for people with respiratory symptoms. He says in the past few days, the volume of hospital patients has been decreasing, but before there was a high number of COVID-19 cases in the hospital.

