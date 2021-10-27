Advertisement

UPAWS recognizes deceased pets with memorial garden

UPAWS Memorial Garden
UPAWS Memorial Garden(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - For those that have lost pets, a memorial can be a good way to remember them.

UPAWS Memorial Garden offers pet owners a chance to recognize their pets that have died. It is located between the shelter and the dog park.

Pet owners can purchase an engraved stone for the garden ranging in size from 4x8 brick to a 12x12 limestone paver. They can also purchase a spot on the memorial wall or dedicate a plant.

The garden, according to Executive Director Bill Brutto, has been available ever since shelter opened two years ago.

“I think a big reason why it got started was because so many animals are part of our lives, they’re our family,” says Brutto. “This is just a great way to honor them and let their memory live on.”

The prices for a memorial range from $250 to $1200, depending on the size. The money from the garden goes back into caring for the animals at UPAWS.

For all memorial options, visit the UPAWS website.

