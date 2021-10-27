Two women arrested for methamphetamine in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On October 22, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, working with the The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Team, pulled over a vehicle and found methamphetamine.

Detectives from TRIDENT have been working this investigation for several months. They were informed that “loads” of Methamphetamine was being smuggled into the Chippewa County area and distributed to local communities.

27-year-old Ashley Hooper of Baldwin and 24-year-old Tanjiala Taylor Parlmer of Sugar Island were arrested. They were both charged with Felony Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine.

Hooper and Parlmer were arraigned in Chippewa County District Court.

