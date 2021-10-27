Advertisement

Texas woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman’s child

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in the death of the woman’s child, whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment with three surviving but apparently abandoned siblings.

Bryan W. Coulter, the boyfriend of the dead child’s mother, was charged Tuesday with murder.

The mother, Gloria Y. Williams, was charged with felony injury to a child by omission, failure to provide medical care and failure to provide adequate supervision.

It was unclear if the pair had attorneys.

Officials had ruled earlier Tuesday that the child died by “homicidal violence with multiple blunt force.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana.
Marquette City Commission approves marijuana event policy
The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society recently discovered three 1800s-era shipwrecks in...
Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society discovers 3 shipwrecks near Grand Marais, Mich.
Mugshot of Zane Bukowski provided by the Delta County Sheriff's Department
Escanaba man charged for making threat against Escanaba Area Schools
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The trash was dumped along a ORV trail in Iron River
Littering along a healthy river in Iron County leads to arrest

Latest News

Biden says McAuliffe shares common vision, one week out from Election Day
Halloween is in full swing all around Refill U.P. in Hancock.
Eco-friendly refill now open in Hancock
Moderate and Progressive Dems in Congress gear up for showdown over Biden agenda
Moderate and progressive Democrats in Congress gear up for showdown over Biden agenda
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Half its original size, Biden’s big plan in race to finish