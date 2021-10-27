Superior Health Foundation awards more than $600,000 during Fall Grants Celebration

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday night the Superior Health Foundation awarding more than $638,680 in grants. Wednesday was the Fall Grants Celebration for the group at the Holiday Inn in Marquette.

The bulk of the money, nearly $510,000 was aimed at addressing food insecurities in the U.P. The remaining $109,000 went to health-based pilot projects and equipment grants. The SHF Executive Director, Jim LaJoie, says they’re glad to be able to give back to non-profits in need.

“There’s a lot of hurt out there, there’s a lot of non-profits that are hurting and there’s a lot of people that are hurting so, to be in a position for us, our team and our U.P.-wide Board of Directors to be able to give back in a meaningful way to help enrich the lives of people is just terrific,” LaJoie said.

The Superior Health Foundation has two grants celebration, one in spring and this one in the fall. Applications for the spring grant cycle will be accepted beginning December 15.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.