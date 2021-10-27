Skandia Farmers Market celebrates last market with Halloween fun

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Skandia Farmers Market was crawling with critters as it celebrated its last gathering of the season.

Children arrived in full costume to trick-or-treat at each of the produce and craft booths. Other activities included a bonfire, hot cider, and sweet treats.

This was the first time a farmers market has been developed in Skandia. Over the summer, vendors came from Rapid River, Trenary, and Chatham.

Jessica Pickett, the Market Manager, says the support from the community during the summer was incredible.

“I just feel like thanking everybody for who came out and supported this,” says Pickett. “This is kind of a small way to do it.”

Pickett says there are plans to continue the market next year.

