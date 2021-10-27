Shivering start to Wednesday but then warming up to comfortable temperatures

A ridge of high pressure over the Northern Plains brings warmer air to the Upper Peninsula Wednesday. The overall dry pattern that the ridge brings keeps rain chances minimal Wednesday mainly over the west end of the U.P. with its proximity to a diffuse rain band running from south to north. Overall a mix of clouds and sun Wednesday with the cloudiest areas near the shores of Lake Michigan.

Widely-scattered rain chances occur Thursday and Friday as the ridge slowly progress east of the region.

Cooler temperatures and lake effect rain showers emerge during Halloween weekend in the wake of a front approaching from the Canadian Prairies. A continual surge of cold air following passage of the front brings potential of mixed rain and snow in the NW wind belts next week -- daytime temperatures in highland locations may remain at or near freezing Tuesday, bringing the chance of accumulating snow in the higher elevations.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy (especially near Lake Michigan) and a chance of rain showers west in the evening; warmer and becoming breezy in the afternoon with southeast winds 10-20 mph.

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of widely scattered showers; warm

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy early with a chance of showers then diminishing in the afternoon from west to east; warm

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 50s

Sunday, Halloween: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers; cooler with breezy northwest winds

>Highs: 40s

Monday, 1st of November: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers plus a rain-and-snow mix in the NW wind belts; cool

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow in the NW wind belts, plus accumulating snow in the U.P. Highlands; cool

>Highs: 40

