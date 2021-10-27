OSF St. Francis reminds women to schedule a mammogram

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s breast cancer awareness month and OSF St. Francis Hospital wants to remind the community to schedule a mammogram.

Jill Deno is OSF St. Francis Hospital’s Oncology Nurse Navigator.

“I meet patients right from diagnosis and assist them all the way through survivorship,” said Deno.

Deno recently got her navigator certification, meaning she can provide enhanced care with a strong skillset. She tells patients to call her when they don’t know who to call.

“I help smooth that process for them, remove barriers, assist with any concerns that they might have. I act as kind of the middle woman,” said Deno.

As a breast cancer survivor herself, Deno encourages women to not put off getting a mammogram.

“If you don’t make time to do these kinds of things, you’re going to have to make time for your illness,” said Deno.

Deno says breast cancer is the most common cancer in women and with newer technology, you can find cancer in its early stages.

“Not only have the treatments come a long way, but the medications that we used to combat any potential side effects from treatment have come not just 10 times better than they used to be but they’re more like 1,000 times better than they used to be,” said Deno.

Mammograms can be scheduled all year long, not just in October.

Click here to schedule your mammogram using OSF’s self-scheduler.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.