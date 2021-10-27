North Central dominates Great Lakes Eight West All-conference Football All-Stars
Luke Gorzinski, Wyatt raab are Players of the Year
Team of the Year—North Central
Coach of the Year—Leo Gorzinski, North Central
Defensive Player of the Year—Wyatt Raab: Senior, North Central
Offensive Player of the Year—Luke Gorzinski: Junior, North Central
FIRST TEAM PICKS
(1) Quarterback: Jaden Borseth-Senior, Ontonagon
(2) Running Back: Sam McKissack-Junior, Forest Park; Ben Tampas-Senior, Lake Linden
(2) Wide Receivers: Carter Johnson-Junior, Rapid River; Eric Abramson-Senior, Ontonagon
(1) Hybrid: Canaan Elson-Senior, Stephenson
(3) Offensive Linemen: Lane Nehring-Senior, North Central; Tim Bendick-Senior, Forest Park; Colt Glasheen- Senior, North Dickinson
(2) Linebackers: Chase Carlson-Senior, Norway; Max Mattson-Senior, North Dickinson
(3) Defensive Linemen: Mason Totzke-Junior, Ontonagon; Marcus Sutherland-Senior, Lake Linden-Hubbell; Lane Nehrig-Senior, North Central; Damyn Smith-Senior, Rapid River
(3) Defensive Backs: Luke Gorzinski-Junior, NorthCentral; James Milkey-Junior, Lake Linden-Hubbell; Tim McKissack-Senior, Forest Park
(1) Hybrid: Kirby Koskela-Junior, Lake Linden-Hubbell
(1) Kicker (Only first team): Jaden Walters-Junior, North Central
(1) Punter (Only first team): Aiden Richards-Senior, Norway
(1) Return Specialist (Only first team): Alex Naser-Senior, North Central
SECOND TEAM PICKS
(1) Quarterback: Blake Lundquist-Sophomore, Rapid River
(2) Running Back: Steve Graff-Senior, Ontonagon; Gabe Hautamaki-Senior, Norway
(2) Wide Receivers: Marcus Sutherland-Senior, Lake Linden-Hubbell; Alex Naser-Senior, North Central
(3) Offensive Linemen: Devon Groleau-Junior, Stephenson; Kirby Koskela-Junior, Lake Linden-Hubbell; Will Curtis-Junior, Forest Park;
(2) Linebackers: Caden Tietz-Senior, North Central; Devon Groleau-Junior, Stephenson
(3) Defensive Linemen: Joey Smith-Senior, Rapid River; Will Smith-Senior, North Dickinson; Vincent Curtis-Senior, Forest Park
(3) Defensive Backs: Caden Tietz-Senior, North Central; Peyton Imhoff-Senior, Carney-Nadeau; Ben Tampas-Senior, Lake Linden-Hubbell
Honorable Mention:
Nathaniel Barnes-Senior, Carney-Nadeau
Payton Woollard-Junior, Forest Park
Danny Marcotte-Sophomore, Lake Linden-Hubbell
Max Nason-Sophomore, North Central
Steven Holmes-Sophomore, North Dickinson
Michael Peterson-Junior, Norway
Luke Strasser-Senior, Ontonagon
Mason Lippold-Senior, Rapid River
Niko Gibellina-Senior, Stephenson
