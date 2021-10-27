Advertisement

North Central dominates Great Lakes Eight West All-conference Football All-Stars

Luke Gorzinski, Wyatt raab are Players of the Year
FILE PHOTO: Football
FILE PHOTO: Football(WAFB)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) -

Team of the Year—North Central

Coach of the Year—Leo Gorzinski, North Central

Defensive Player of the Year—Wyatt Raab: Senior, North Central

Offensive Player of the Year—Luke Gorzinski: Junior, North Central

FIRST TEAM PICKS

(1) Quarterback: Jaden Borseth-Senior, Ontonagon

(2) Running Back: Sam McKissack-Junior, Forest Park; Ben Tampas-Senior, Lake Linden

(2) Wide Receivers: Carter Johnson-Junior, Rapid River; Eric Abramson-Senior, Ontonagon

(1) Hybrid: Canaan Elson-Senior, Stephenson

(3) Offensive Linemen: Lane Nehring-Senior, North Central; Tim Bendick-Senior, Forest Park; Colt Glasheen- Senior, North Dickinson

(2) Linebackers: Chase Carlson-Senior, Norway; Max Mattson-Senior, North Dickinson

(3) Defensive Linemen: Mason Totzke-Junior, Ontonagon; Marcus Sutherland-Senior, Lake Linden-Hubbell; Lane Nehrig-Senior, North Central; Damyn Smith-Senior, Rapid River

(3) Defensive Backs: Luke Gorzinski-Junior, NorthCentral; James Milkey-Junior, Lake Linden-Hubbell; Tim McKissack-Senior, Forest Park

(1) Hybrid: Kirby Koskela-Junior, Lake Linden-Hubbell

(1) Kicker (Only first team): Jaden Walters-Junior, North Central

(1) Punter (Only first team): Aiden Richards-Senior, Norway

(1) Return Specialist (Only first team): Alex Naser-Senior, North Central

SECOND TEAM PICKS

(1) Quarterback: Blake Lundquist-Sophomore, Rapid River

(2) Running Back: Steve Graff-Senior, Ontonagon; Gabe Hautamaki-Senior, Norway

(2) Wide Receivers: Marcus Sutherland-Senior, Lake Linden-Hubbell; Alex Naser-Senior, North Central

(3) Offensive Linemen: Devon Groleau-Junior, Stephenson; Kirby Koskela-Junior, Lake Linden-Hubbell; Will Curtis-Junior, Forest Park;

(2) Linebackers: Caden Tietz-Senior, North Central; Devon Groleau-Junior, Stephenson

(3) Defensive Linemen: Joey Smith-Senior, Rapid River; Will Smith-Senior, North Dickinson; Vincent Curtis-Senior, Forest Park

(3) Defensive Backs: Caden Tietz-Senior, North Central; Peyton Imhoff-Senior, Carney-Nadeau; Ben Tampas-Senior, Lake Linden-Hubbell

Honorable Mention:

Nathaniel Barnes-Senior, Carney-Nadeau

Payton Woollard-Junior, Forest Park

Danny Marcotte-Sophomore, Lake Linden-Hubbell

Max Nason-Sophomore, North Central

Steven Holmes-Sophomore, North Dickinson

Michael Peterson-Junior, Norway

Luke Strasser-Senior, Ontonagon

Mason Lippold-Senior, Rapid River

Niko Gibellina-Senior, Stephenson

